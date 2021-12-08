(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The newly established 11 glamping pods in New Murree and Patriata Top, set up by Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) are new attraction for the tourists.

According to Manager TDCP, Patriata Chair Lift, Ijaz Butt, TDCP had set up 11 glamping pods for tourists in the lush and attractive areas of New Murree and Patriata Top.

The rent of the pods, with a capacity of four persons and two persons, set up for the first time in Punjab, for 24 hours would be Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

He said, all glamping pods were provided with solar energy and have comfortable beds facility.

Each unit also has a separate wash room facility. All the pods were enclosed in a secure enclosure with bone fire and jungle trekking facilities.

The citizens could contact on 051-3412454, 0333-4502720, 0333-4344872 for bookings.