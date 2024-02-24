Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Tessori MQM's chosen candidate for governor's post: Farooq Sattar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar announced on Saturday that Kamran Tessori was MQM's chosen candidate for the governor's post.

Talking to a private news channel, he revealed ongoing discussions with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding the coalition formula, expressing optimism about reaching a consensus soon.

Dr. Sattar underscored PML-N's recognition of MQM's pivotal role in government formation and parliamentary politics and acknowledged MQM's status as an important ally.

Despite admitting the challenges of joining the government amidst current difficulties, he affirmed MQM's dedication to political stability and national progress, pledging cooperation wherever necessary.

Moreover, Farooq Sattar announced MQM's intention to contest the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions in the Sindh Assembly.

Despite a coalition partner in the Federal government, MQM will remain a formidable opposition force in the province, he added.

Responding to queries regarding protests against alleged rigging in Sindh, Dr. Sattar dismissed the accusations as mere propaganda aimed at political gain, reiterating MQM's focus on constructive dialogue and collaboration for the greater good.

