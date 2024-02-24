Tessori MQM's Chosen Candidate For Governor's Post: Farooq Sattar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar announced on Saturday that Kamran Tessori was MQM's chosen candidate for the governor's post.
Talking to a private news channel, he revealed ongoing discussions with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regarding the coalition formula, expressing optimism about reaching a consensus soon.
Dr. Sattar underscored PML-N's recognition of MQM's pivotal role in government formation and parliamentary politics and acknowledged MQM's status as an important ally.
Despite admitting the challenges of joining the government amidst current difficulties, he affirmed MQM's dedication to political stability and national progress, pledging cooperation wherever necessary.
Moreover, Farooq Sattar announced MQM's intention to contest the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions in the Sindh Assembly.
Despite a coalition partner in the Federal government, MQM will remain a formidable opposition force in the province, he added.
Responding to queries regarding protests against alleged rigging in Sindh, Dr. Sattar dismissed the accusations as mere propaganda aimed at political gain, reiterating MQM's focus on constructive dialogue and collaboration for the greater good.
Recent Stories
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Independent candidate Iftikhar Khan emerges victorious in PK-44 recount22 minutes ago
-
HMC claims arrangements made for people visiting graveyards on Shab-e-Barat32 minutes ago
-
Life-term awarded to fake peerni for burning girl42 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui calls for parliamentary politics over street politics42 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements1 hour ago
-
Students depict social themes on canvas with colours, brush strokes1 hour ago
-
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president1 hour ago
-
Murtaza Wahab dismisses rigging allegations1 hour ago
-
Governor summons assembly session1 hour ago
-
Four arrested for possession of unregistered arms2 hours ago
-
SPSC registers FIR of question paper leak against its employees2 hours ago
-
"Stakeholders Engage in 'Awaz II Sustaining Progress' Consultation to Foster Community-Driven Develo ..2 hours ago