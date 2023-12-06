Open Menu

Three Dead As Fire Breaks Out In Karachi's Building

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2023 | 11:22 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Three people were killed and one was injured after a fire broke out in a building near Ayesha Manzil in the Federal B area here on Wednesday.

Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab confirmed that three persons had lost their lives in the fire incident.

A rescue operation is in progress as people are being evacuated safely from the building, Wahab said in a post on the X.

The fire had damaged vehicles parked near the building while fire brigade vehicles were present to deal with the fire situation at Ayesha Manzil.

Rescue 1122 head Dr Abid also confirmed that so far three dead bodies had been recovered from the six-storey building.

Police Surgeon Dr Summaya Syed also informed that three bodies were brought to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to fulfil legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori expressed dismay at the state of affairs in the city and called on Mayor Karachi to fix responsibility and find out who was responsible.

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar has ordered an inquiry into the fire incident.

According to the spokesman, the CM also constituted an inquiry committee headed by Commissioner Karachi to probe the cause of the fire.

The committee would submit its report and recommendations to the chief minister within three days, the spokesman added.

