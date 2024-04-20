Open Menu

Torrential Rains Claims At Least 20 Causalities In Muzaffaranad Division In Last 24 Hours: SDMA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 10:04 PM

Torrential rains claims at least 20 causalities in Muzaffaranad Division in last 24 hours: SDMA

At least 20 people have lost their lives and 34 others sustained injuries due to road accidents, collapsing of Houses and in other incidents caused by recent heavy rains in last 24 hours across Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) At least 20 people have lost their lives and 34 others sustained injuries due to road accidents, collapsing of Houses and in other incidents caused by recent heavy rains in last 24 hours across Azad Jammu and Kashmir .

According to notification of state disaster Management Authority(SDMA) issued here on Saturday said that almost 20 people 13 males,5 females and 2 children have been killed in Muzaffarabad Division in land sliding incidents and some 34 got injuries whereas, the 9 were killed in Muzaffarabad district , 8 from Neelum district and 2 from Jhelum district.

According to more details, some 20 houses were completely destroyed and 79 houses got partially damages due to land sliding whereas, 3 shoes ,one school, one wooden bridge and 2 cattle enclosures got damaged and in Leepa valley some 9 houses buried under land slide, however no life loses were reported and PaK Army came up for the rescue in different areas along with the SDMA and district Administration and AJK Police.

According 1122 Rescue the rivers of Neelum and Jehlum and other streams are in a heavy flooded conditions and SDMA has issued red alert to all citizens to abstain from passing through the river banks and near the flooded streams.

The SDMA details said that highways and link roads of Neelum and Muzaffarabad districts in different areas have been blocked due landslides including Muzaffarabad Kohala –Rawalpindi Highway has been remained closed due to slide of a big and heavy stone on the road which could not be removed without blasting and the transport Authority has directed all the public and private transporters to use Barsala Dhan Ghali road as an alternate for Rawalpindi.

The Rescue 1122 officials said that SDMA, PWD and NHA authorities are engaged with their staffers to remove land sliding and other blockages with heavy Machines from the roads across Muzaffarabad and Ponch Division to ensure smooth running of traffic.

/APP/SZS

Related Topics

Army Police Road Traffic Alert Rawalpindi Jhelum Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir NHA Rescue 1122 All From Rains

Recent Stories

Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses wel ..

Azma meets CDRS Pakistan-USA chief, discusses welfare projects

2 minutes ago
 Railways revives 'Safari Tourist Train' with priva ..

Railways revives 'Safari Tourist Train' with private partnership for cultural ex ..

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq Pays visit to special Ad ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique anno ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique announces reforms in healthcare sy ..

2 minutes ago
 CBW cracks down on illegal commercial activities

CBW cracks down on illegal commercial activities

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan border road blocked again due to floods

Pak-Afghan border road blocked again due to floods

2 minutes ago
European Film Festival to start from May 15, featu ..

European Film Festival to start from May 15, featuring an exciting fusion of cin ..

31 minutes ago
 Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme ..

Registration of pilgrims under private Hajj scheme in progress: Ashrafi

32 minutes ago
 Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws

Youngster shot dead by unknown outlaws

32 minutes ago
 Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving ..

Rescue ambulances to be equipped with life-saving kits: minister

31 minutes ago
 ECP directs by-elections security personnel to uph ..

ECP directs by-elections security personnel to uphold neutrality, maintain peace

31 minutes ago
 Peoples Bus Service Launched in Mirpurkhas: Sharje ..

Peoples Bus Service Launched in Mirpurkhas: Sharjeel

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan