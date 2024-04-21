Two Customs Officials Among 3 Martyred In Firing Incident
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) At least three people including two customs officials were killed as unknown terrorists attacked moving vehicle of customs officials here in the limits of Yarik police station late Saturday night.
According to the police control room, the Customs’ vehicle was on the way within the limits of Yarik police station when the armed assailants targeted it by opening fire indiscriminately near Yarik Toll plaza here on Bannu road. As a result, two customs officials including Inspector Husnain and Constable Ziad Khan embraced martyred.
A civilian was also martyred in the firing whose identity could not be ascertained yet.
The bodies and injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital, Dera Ismail Khan.
It worth mentioning here that it was the second attack against Customs officials in the district in less than a week time as five personnel were martyred in the earliest attack which took place in the limits of Daraban police station last Thursday.
