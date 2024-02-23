Open Menu

Two-day Urs Celebrations Of Eminent Preacher Of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) To Begin In Mirpur Tomorrow

Published February 23, 2024

All is set to begin the two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent spiritual leader, saint, and preacher of Islam in the Subcontinent, Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, tomorrow, February 24, Saturday, at his mausoleum at Khari Sharif in Mirpur, AJK, with traditional religious solemnity and reverence

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) All is set to begin the two-day Urs celebrations of the eminent spiritual leader, saint, and preacher of islam in the Subcontinent, Baba Peera Shah Ghazi, famously known as Damri Wali Sarkar, tomorrow, February 24, Saturday, at his mausoleum at Khari Sharif in Mirpur, AJK, with traditional religious solemnity and reverence.

Azad Jammu Kashmir's authorities will open the celebrations under the auspices of the State Auqaf Department by performing the ablution of the shrine of the spiritual leader in the presence of thousands of pilgrims from various parts of AJK and the country. 

The pilgrims will place the floral wreaths at the Mazar, besides praying for the stability, integrity, solidarity, and prosperity of Pakistan and the success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Extraordinary security arrangements have been made with the deployment of additional police forces at Khari Sahareef to maintain complete peace and order during the Urs celebrations, which will continue and conclude on Sunday.

 

Special arrangements have been devised by the authorities to facilitate the pilgrims from across AJK and various parts of the country to observe the Urs celebrations in a befitting manner and with fullest reverence under the auspices of the AJK government, State Auqaf Department sources told APP here on Friday while elaborating adequate arrangements for holding the Urs celebrations. 

On this occasion, prominent scholars, Naat Khawan, and poets will present the mystic poetry of the great saint and Arif-e- Khari Shareef Hazrat Mian Muhammad Buksh (RA).

Although there is a weekly holiday on Sunday, the Mirpur district administration has announced a general local holiday in Mirpur district on February 25 for the convenience of the pilgrims to attend the concluding ceremonies of the URS as much as possible.

APP/ahr/378

