Two Died In Petrol Agency Fire Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 11:04 PM

Two people died in a petrol agency fire incident that took place near Badami Bagh area of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Two people died in a petrol agency fire incident that took place near Badami Bagh area of Lahore, private television channel reported on Thursday.

According to details, two people lost their lives when fire broke out at petrol agency located in the area of Badami Bagh.

The vehicles of the fire brigade, after receiving reports of the incident rushed to the site to extinguish the fire.

The bodies of both the ill-fated persons were shifted to nearby hospital. Investigations are underway.

