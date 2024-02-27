Two of a family killed, seven injured in Swat Expressway accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Two people were killed and seven others injured when a HiAce van carrying a family collided with roadside guardrail on Swat Expressway near Katlang, Mardan district on Tuesday.

The police said, a family was going to Dir Upper after receiving its Saudi-returned relative from Islamabad Airport.

The vehicle, when reached near Katlang area on Swat Expressway, collided with a guardrail as one of its tires burst.

As a result, two members of the family were killed on the spot while seven others including women and children sustained critical wounds.

The Rescue 1122 officials shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

APP/vak