Two Of A Family Killed, Seven Injured In Swat Expressway Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Two people were killed and seven others injured when a HiAce van carrying a family collided with roadside guardrail on Swat Expressway near Katlang, Mardan district on Tuesday.
The police said, a family was going to Dir Upper after receiving its Saudi-returned relative from Islamabad Airport.
The vehicle, when reached near Katlang area on Swat Expressway, collided with a guardrail as one of its tires burst.
As a result, two members of the family were killed on the spot while seven others including women and children sustained critical wounds.
The Rescue 1122 officials shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.
APP/vak
