Open Menu

Upcoming Budget Should Be People-friendly: Acting President

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Upcoming budget should be people-friendly: Acting President

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has urged the need for the upcoming budget 2024-24 to be people-friendly.

He stated that economic prosperity was linked to political stability in the country.

“Without economic stability, the condition of the people cannot be improved”, he remarked.

He stressed the need to bring all stakeholders together to resolve national issues.

The Acting President expressed these remarks while addressing a gathering of Parliamentarians, Members of the Provincial Assembly, and other prominent political figures from Multan.

The Acting President pledged to engage with the Federal and provincial governments to complete developmental projects in Multan, including the issuance of notification for Multan as Big City and the completion of the under-construction ring road project.

Acting President reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing public service.

He also highlighted the widespread benefits of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Southern Punjab and also advocated for its expansion.

He added that discussions had already begun with the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to provide facilities for education, health, and transportation in Southern Punjab.

Different parliamentarians and local leadership including MNA Syed Ali Kaisam Gilani, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, MPAs Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Mian Kamran Abdullah, Rana Iqbal Siraj, Wasif Mazhar Raan, Senior Vice President PPP South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Mehr Irshad Seyal, Dr Javed Siddique, Malik Naseem Labar, President PLF Shiekh Ghias ul Haq advocate, General Secretary District Bar Multan Syed Arif Shah, City President PPP Aabida Bukhari, Secretary Information Khawaja Imran Bashir and many others were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Education Punjab Budget Provincial Assembly Ali Haider Gilani Road Iftikhar Ahmed All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

16 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

4 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

4 hours ago
 Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

4 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

7 hours ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

16 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

16 hours ago
 Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab S ..

Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary

17 hours ago
 PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta

17 hours ago
 1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Champions ..

1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan