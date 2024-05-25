Upcoming Budget Should Be People-friendly: Acting President
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Acting President Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has urged the need for the upcoming budget 2024-24 to be people-friendly.
He stated that economic prosperity was linked to political stability in the country.
“Without economic stability, the condition of the people cannot be improved”, he remarked.
He stressed the need to bring all stakeholders together to resolve national issues.
The Acting President expressed these remarks while addressing a gathering of Parliamentarians, Members of the Provincial Assembly, and other prominent political figures from Multan.
The Acting President pledged to engage with the Federal and provincial governments to complete developmental projects in Multan, including the issuance of notification for Multan as Big City and the completion of the under-construction ring road project.
Acting President reaffirmed his commitment to prioritizing public service.
He also highlighted the widespread benefits of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Southern Punjab and also advocated for its expansion.
He added that discussions had already begun with the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to provide facilities for education, health, and transportation in Southern Punjab.
Different parliamentarians and local leadership including MNA Syed Ali Kaisam Gilani, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, MPAs Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Mian Kamran Abdullah, Rana Iqbal Siraj, Wasif Mazhar Raan, Senior Vice President PPP South Punjab Khawaja Rizwan Alam, Mehr Irshad Seyal, Dr Javed Siddique, Malik Naseem Labar, President PLF Shiekh Ghias ul Haq advocate, General Secretary District Bar Multan Syed Arif Shah, City President PPP Aabida Bukhari, Secretary Information Khawaja Imran Bashir and many others were also present.
