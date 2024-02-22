Open Menu

VC For Align Curriculum With Market Demand

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 09:22 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri has said that there is a need to pay more attention to the curriculum and courses in accordance with the demand of the domestic and international market in

the higher educational institutions.

He said for the capacity building of the students who have completed their degree at

the Agriculture University, a series of training has been started.

He said this while speaking at a seminar titled "Increasing student

employability in the 21st century, meeting the challenges and finding

a way forward" hosted by the Students Teachers Engagement Program

(STEP) in collaboration with the Rotary Club at Senate Hall of Sindh

Agriculture University Tandojam Hyderabad on Thursday.

He said that SAU is providing soft skills to students through

finishing school after completing their degrees. He stated that

agriculture is a field where the majority of graduates are successful

in finding employment. He mentioned that graduates trained in

agriculture, veterinary, and information technology are showcasing

products and ideas in Karachi.

Higher education Commission System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) Chief of

Party Dr. Kenneth Holland has said that Pakistani universities under

the USAID-funded HESSA program on behalf of the University of Utah making efforts to enhance

the professional skills of the youth.

Dr. Kenneth said that 31% of graduates in Pakistan are not getting employment

according to their degrees. Therefore, Pakistani experts can export

various agricultural products and services including mangoes and

bananas to Europe and America for economic improvement and

prosperity of the country.

"I want to work in practice," said Dr. Ijaz Ali Khoharu, Dean of the

Faculty of Social Sciences and Head of STEP, and said that STEP and

HESSA are working hand in hand with student leadership, alumni,

scholarship and financial assistance.

Teachers, students and heads of teaching and administrative

departments attended the seminar.

