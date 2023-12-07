Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water underway without any pause

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Besides the seasonal scheduled stipulated power generation, the discharge of water from the country’s second largest Mangla dam is underway reducing the water level in the reservoir to1170.35 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 2.680 MAF on Thursday.

As a result of continual due inflow of water during ongoing season, the water level in country's 2nd largest reservoir Mangla Dam was recorded as 1170.35 feet after discharge of 71.65 feet of water from the reservoir.

Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, this year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir. official sources told APP.

At present 2.680 million acre feet (MAF) water is available in Mangla dam reservoir, media wing of WAPDA told the news agency.

The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was recorded as 5400 cusecs with outflows of 26000 cusecs of water from the dam today.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Thursday:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 20500 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7100 cusecs and Outflows 7100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 11800 cusecs and Outflow 11800, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 5400 cusecs and Outflows 26000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7600 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 55100 cusecs and Outflows 50100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 44800 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 43500 cusecs and Outflows 43500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 44600 cusecs and Outflows 39400 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 35400 cusecs and Outflows 9000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 8600 cusecs and Outflows 500 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 9800 cusecs and Outflow 3400 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 9100 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1490.73 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 2.728 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1170.35 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.680 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.40 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.066 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Thursday.