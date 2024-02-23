Open Menu

Work Of RWMC's Staff Lauded For Maintaining Cleanliness Of Metro Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2024

Work of RWMC's staff lauded for maintaining cleanliness of metro stations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Saqib Rafiq on Friday lauded the efforts of sanitary workers for maintaining the cleanliness of the all Metro-bus stations.

During a visit to metro bus stations at IJP road, he said that due to the tireless work and dedication of the workers of RWMC , the Islamabad Rawalpindi Metro Bus Station cleanliness arrangements were up to international standards.

Saqib interacted with the RWMC staff and appreciated their determinations for making the metro stations neat and clean.

He said that metro bus track was being washed regularly while RWMC was also fulfilling the responsibility of cleanliness of the city with dedication.

The chairman further said that sanitary workers had been deployed at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium for the upcoming PSL cricket matches scheduled to be held in March, however he urged the residents to throw garbage in dustbins placed in every Union council of the city or put it in the waste bags and hand over to the sanitary workers.

In case of any complaint, citizens were asked to register their complaints on helpline number 1139, which would be resolved immediately.

Meanwhile, the Communication and Social Mobilization team of RWMC visited various Masajids of Union Council-25 Sadiqabad ,met the Imams and informed them about the importance of cleanliness drive.

The teams asked the Imams to convey the message of cleanliness among the worshippers in their sermons.

