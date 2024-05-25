Open Menu

Aleem Dar Hosts 51st Edition Of PCB Podcast

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 25, 2024 | 05:18 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2024) Aleem Dar, who won the David Shepherd Trophy for umpire of the year from 2009-2011, hosts the 51st edition of the PCB Podcast, which was released today and is available here for viewing and free downloading for editorial purposes.

In the latest episode, the 55-year-old, who has umpired in 453 international matches since 2000, speaks with elite panelist Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, and Rashid Riaz (both from the international panel) as the trio prepares to officiate in next month’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean.

It is the first time that three Pakistani umpires have been selected to officiate in a T20 World Cup.

Aleem Dar speaks with the three umpires about their pre-umpiring days, journeys to the top, match preparations, excitement at being selected for the biggest cricket event of the year, career aspirations, how technology has assisted the umpires, what it means to be a cricket umpire, and life outside cricket.

Ahsan Raza – Celebrates his 50th birthday next week, was promoted to the ICC elite panel in 2023, has umpired in 13 Tests, 53 ODIs, 76 T20Is, 12 Women’s ODIs and 16 Women’s T20Is since making his international debut in 2015. He played 21 first-class matches for Faisalabad, Habib Bank Limited, Lahore and Sargodha.

Asif Yaqoob – The 50-year-old has umpired in 17 ODIs, 19 T20Is, 21 Women’s ODIs and 12 Women’s T20Is since 2015. He has been part of the international panel since 2018, has previously umpired in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cups, and won the PCB Umpire of the Year for 2020 and 2021.

Rashid Riaz – The 48-year-old has umpired in 15 ODIs, 32 T20Is, 15 Women’s ODIs, and 11 Women’s T20Is since 2015. He has umpired in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers and ICC Men’s U19 World Cups. He played 50 first-class matches for Lahore and the National Bank of Pakistan from 2000-2011 and has been part of the international panel since 2018.

