Hamza Khan Of KP Honored For Officiating Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 22, 2024 | 09:16 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Former Hockey Olympian and inventor of the reverse flick in world of hockey Rahim Khan Wednesday hosted a reception in the honour of young and energetic Hamza Khan of Peshawar for officiating Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup in Ipoh, Malaysia.
Speaking on this occasion, Former Sports Minister and President KP Olympic Association, Syed Aqil Shah appreciated young Hamza Khan, who for the first time, acted as field judge in the recently held Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament and thanked Hockey Olympian Rahim Khan for holding the reception in his honour.
Syed Aqil Shah presented a bouquet of flowers to Syed Hamza Khan and appreciated his performance and said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been a leading force in promoting hockey and producing notable Olympians and international players in the sport as well as other sports.
Syed Aqil Shah further said that just as the government appreciated the hockey team in Azlan Shah, it should also pay attention to this game so that this national game of Pakistan can be promoted at the global level.
Aqil Shah said that Pakistanis appreciated and supported the performance of the hockey team not only in Pakistan but around the world. “If the national team is supported in the same way, we are not short of talent,” he added.
On this occasion, Olympian Musaddiq Hussain, Olympian Rahim Khan also praised the performance of Hamza Khan and expressed hope that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Federal government will focus not only on hockey but also on other sports to improve the performance of other sportsmen associated with different games.
