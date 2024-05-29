Open Menu

IUB Beats WUM In PCB Women Cricket Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

IUB beats WUM in PCB women cricket tournament

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Islamia Universiry Bahawalpur (IUB) on Wednesday won against Women University Multan (WUM) in Women cricket Tournament first match being held under Pakistan Cricket board at BZU.

The tournament is being held at Bahauddin Zakariya University(BZU) from May 28 to June. On the first day, a match was played between WUM and IUB.

IUB won the toss and decided to bat first, scoring 170 runs in 20 overs. Saba Khurshid scored 67 runs. In response, WUM scored 14 runs in 10 overs, and the entire team was all out.

Saba Khurshid was named the Player of the Match and was recognized as an all-rounder. The next match will be held on June 1, between Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and Islamia University Bahawalpur at Bahauddin Zakariya University.

