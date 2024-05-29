IUB Beats WUM In PCB Women Cricket Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Islamia Universiry Bahawalpur (IUB) on Wednesday won against Women University Multan (WUM) in Women cricket Tournament first match being held under Pakistan Cricket board at BZU.
The tournament is being held at Bahauddin Zakariya University(BZU) from May 28 to June. On the first day, a match was played between WUM and IUB.
IUB won the toss and decided to bat first, scoring 170 runs in 20 overs. Saba Khurshid scored 67 runs. In response, WUM scored 14 runs in 10 overs, and the entire team was all out.
Saba Khurshid was named the Player of the Match and was recognized as an all-rounder. The next match will be held on June 1, between Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and Islamia University Bahawalpur at Bahauddin Zakariya University.
Recent Stories
Missing Kashmiri Poet, Journalist Ahmed Farhad found in AJK police custody: IHC ..
Petrol prices expected to decrease from June 1
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK
UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students
Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya
At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024
NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
More Stories From Sports
-
Islamabad, WAPDA, PAF victorious in Memorial Basketball tournament10 minutes ago
-
Punjab, KP qualified for semis in PM Youth Talent Hunt Handball League31 minutes ago
-
World’s first carbon zero hockey turf to be used at Paris 2024 Olympics1 hour ago
-
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK2 hours ago
-
CM KP inaugurates U23 Male & Female Games16 hours ago
-
Pakistan outplay Australia in first volleyball match19 hours ago
-
Dubai, Islamabad clubs conclude thrilling polo series19 hours ago
-
Pakistan outplay Australia in first volleyball match19 hours ago
-
Wapda, PAF, Rangers, Sindh Greens wins matches in Memorial Basketball Tournament20 hours ago
-
Unveiling trophy of Inter Provincial Women's Softball C’ship held20 hours ago
-
Pakistan team to play with full passion against Saudi Arabia: Trishan Patel1 day ago
-
Tennis: French Open results - 4th update2 days ago