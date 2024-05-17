Open Menu

Lahore Sikandars Clinch Pakistan Champions League Title

Muhammad Rameez Published May 17, 2024 | 09:50 PM

In a heart-stopping conclusion to the second Interloop Pakistan Champions League 2024, Lahore Sikandars emerged victorious, edging out Peshawar Lions by a slender two-run margin to secure their second title

Chasing a target of 218, Peshawar Lions fell agonizingly short, finishing with 217/6, despite Gohar Afridi's heroic 132-run innings.

Earlier, defending champions Lahore Sikandars posted a competitive 218/7, thanks to Sajid Khan's blistering unbeaten 86 off 43 balls. Mohammad Faiz contributed a valuable 47, while Rafaqat Hussain chipped in with 27. Captain Zulfikar Swati, Mishal Khan, Gohar Afridi, and Qayyum Rajpoot each claimed a wicket.

In response, Peshawar Lions' Gohar Afridi's magnificent century went unrewarded as they ended with 217/6. Mishal Khan scored 30, and Azmat Shah made 24, while Zawar Khan snapped up two wickets. Mohammad Faiz, Sajid Khan, and Ahsan each took a wicket.

Sajid Khan was deservedly named “Man of the Match” for his outstanding all-round performance. Misshal Khan of Peshawar topped the tournament's run-scorers with an impressive 279 runs, while Mohammad Faiz and Zawar Khan of Lahore Sikandars shared the top spot with seven wickets apiece.

