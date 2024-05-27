Open Menu

More Matches Decided Under PM Youth Talent Hunt Men Handball League-2024

Muhammad Rameez Published May 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

More matches decided under PM Youth Talent Hunt Men Handball League-2024

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Decision of several matches in the ongoing Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Handball League-2024 being played at different venues under the aegis of Directorate of sports inside University of Peshawar premises on Monday.

Adnan Khan, Project Manager, Higher education Commission Islamabad was the chief guest along with the President of Provincial Handball Association and Director of Sports Peshawar University Bahre Karam, Additional Registrar Dr. Noorzada, Ahsan Khan, Sajjad Khan, officials of Pakistan Handball Federation and representatives of Higher Education Commission were also present.

In the matches held on Monday KP White scored a 40-19 goals victory against Federal White team wherein Khyber White players fully dominated the match and did not give many chances to Federal White Team Islamabad to strike back.

In the other match Balochistan White scored 15-11 goals victory against Sindh White in a thrilling match while Balochistan Green scored 30-3 goals win against Sindh Green and Punjab Green defeated Federal Green by 30-06 goal in a one-sided affair.

KP Green defeated Sindh Green by 37-12 goals, while Punjab Green defeated Federal Green by 45-08 goals in a one-sided affair. President KP Handball Association and Director Sports Bahre Karam said that two teams from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Federal Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part in the National League.

He said University of Peshawar is hosting the provincial as well as National Leagues of the Handball and ensures due facilities to the players of various provinces.

APP/ijz/1625

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Punjab Ahsan Khan HEC From

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

4 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

11 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

45 minutes ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

1 hour ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

1 hour ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

5 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports