Multan physical disabled team won national T-20 cricket championship

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Multan Physical disabled team won the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) National T-20 Grade One cricket Championship by defeating Bahawalpur with 6 wickets in the final match.

The final match of the championship organized by the Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association in collaboration with Shahid Afridi Foundation and the Pakistan Cricket board, was played at the DHA Sports Complex.

Former Test cricketer Masroor Anwar gave man of the match award to Multan all-rounder Zubair Saleem for the fourth consecutive man of the match.

On this occasion Additional Commissioner Arshad Gopang, Muhammad Arsalan Khan President Multan District, Regional Head PPDCA Multan and Bahawalpur Jameel Kamran and a large number of fans were present.

Additional Commissioner Arshad Gopang said that Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan was committed to the promotion of sports. A ceremony will be held in honor of the winning team of Multan region soon.

Earlier in the final, Bahawalpur scored 127 runs, Abid Hussain and Mann scored 26,26 runs. Zubair Saleem bowled 4 players for 26 runs, Muhammad Irfan took 3 wickets and Jahanzeb Tiwana took 2 wickets.

Multan won the title for the fourth time by achieving the target four wickets in the 19th overs as Majid Hussain remained unbeaten by scoring 45 runs with help of five fours while Muhammad Zaman Ali added 34 runs.