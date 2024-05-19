Multan Physical Disabled Team Won National T-20 Cricket Championship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 19, 2024 | 09:00 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Multan Physical disabled team won the Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF) National T-20 Grade One cricket Championship by defeating Bahawalpur with 6 wickets in the final match.
The final match of the championship organized by the Pakistan Physical Disability Cricket Association in collaboration with Shahid Afridi Foundation and the Pakistan Cricket board, was played at the DHA Sports Complex.
Former Test cricketer Masroor Anwar gave man of the match award to Multan all-rounder Zubair Saleem for the fourth consecutive man of the match.
On this occasion Additional Commissioner Arshad Gopang, Muhammad Arsalan Khan President Multan District, Regional Head PPDCA Multan and Bahawalpur Jameel Kamran and a large number of fans were present.
Additional Commissioner Arshad Gopang said that Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan was committed to the promotion of sports. A ceremony will be held in honor of the winning team of Multan region soon.
Earlier in the final, Bahawalpur scored 127 runs, Abid Hussain and Mann scored 26,26 runs. Zubair Saleem bowled 4 players for 26 runs, Muhammad Irfan took 3 wickets and Jahanzeb Tiwana took 2 wickets.
Multan won the title for the fourth time by achieving the target four wickets in the 19th overs as Majid Hussain remained unbeaten by scoring 45 runs with help of five fours while Muhammad Zaman Ali added 34 runs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From Sports
-
Timber Wolves bag Ramadan Cup Basketball Club title3 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table21 hours ago
-
PSB approves key decisions to revitalize sports24 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Championship scores24 hours ago
-
Rugby Union: French Top 14 results24 hours ago
-
Trials for Sindh Softball team on Friday24 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli opens about clash with arch rival Pakistan1 day ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 day ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 day ago
-
Trials of Peshawar Region for KP Inter-Region Games on May 231 day ago
-
Regional Sports Officer Kohat holds sports festival in Kohat Jail1 day ago
-
Higher Education transferred, posting principles of various colleges1 day ago