Open Menu

NZ Team To Arrive In Islamabad On Sunday For T20I Series

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2024 | 10:18 PM

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

New Zealand team would land in Islamabad on Sunday for their five-match T20I series against Pakistan, to be played from April 14 to 28

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) New Zealand team would land in Islamabad on Sunday for their five-match T20I series against Pakistan, to be played from April 14 to 28.

As per schedule, Pakistan team would train at the Pindi cricket Stadium on Monday while New Zealand has opted to rest on the day.

Pakistan and New Zealand would train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Both captains Babar Azam of Pakistan and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell would take part in pre-series photo-shoot followed by their pre-series media conferences on Wednesday.

Both teams would play the first T20I on April 18. Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 19.

The two sides would play back to back matches on April 20 and 21 and then will travel to Lahore on April 22.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Islamabad Babar Azam April Sunday Media From New Zealand

Recent Stories

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

7 minutes ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

1 minute ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

1 minute ago
 'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

1 minute ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

1 minute ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

57 seconds ago
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

59 seconds ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

1 minute ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

1 minute ago
 Railways facilitates 2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims fo ..

Railways facilitates 2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi celebrations

1 minute ago
 Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wh ..

Farmers must complete all arrangements prior to wheat harvesting

58 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves ..

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif approves a number recommendations to e ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports