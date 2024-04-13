NZ Team To Arrive In Islamabad On Sunday For T20I Series
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 13, 2024 | 10:18 PM
New Zealand team would land in Islamabad on Sunday for their five-match T20I series against Pakistan, to be played from April 14 to 28
As per schedule, Pakistan team would train at the Pindi cricket Stadium on Monday while New Zealand has opted to rest on the day.
Pakistan and New Zealand would train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Both captains Babar Azam of Pakistan and New Zealand’s Michael Bracewell would take part in pre-series photo-shoot followed by their pre-series media conferences on Wednesday.
Both teams would play the first T20I on April 18. Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on April 19.
The two sides would play back to back matches on April 20 and 21 and then will travel to Lahore on April 22.
