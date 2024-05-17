Open Menu

Pakistan Lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published May 17, 2024 | 09:48 PM

Pakistan lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship title

Pakistan emerged victorious in the Central Asian Volleyball Championship, edging past Turkmenistan in the final showdown here at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Pakistan emerged victorious in the Central Asian Volleyball Championship, edging past Turkmenistan in the final showdown here at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday.

Pakistan exhibited dominance, taking the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19. Turkmenistan made a strong comeback in the third set with a score of 20-25.

However, Pakistan secured the title by winning the fourth set 25-14, remaining unbeaten in six consecutive matches.

Overall, Pakistan won 18 sets and lost just three in the event.

Meanwhile, in the third position match, Kyrgyzstan defeated Sri Lanka by 3-1. Minister for Planning and Inter Provincial Coordination, Ahsan Iqbal attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distributed medals among the players.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, he congratulated the Turkmenistan team for their impressive performance, emphasizing the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

He said sports creates best ambassadors and develops brotherhood and friendship, he also announced a cash award of Rs 500,000 for the Pakistan volleyball team.

He also revealed that the prime minister has decided to revive departmental sports, and unemployed players from the recent winning team will also be given jobs.

The minister announced plans to promote sports in every region of the country with provincial cooperation, starting preparations for the 2028 Olympics.

He mentioned that the National Games in Karachi and Quaid-e-Azam Games in Islamabad are scheduled for the same year. To ensure safe and successful SAFF games, he promised to arrange best coaches to train players.

He also announced for sports reforms, including allowances for players participating in international competitions, similar to other regional countries.

Ahsan said the turnaround has started in the country. Our stock exchange was improving every day. I am sure that soon our teams will win more gold medals in international competitions. I also congratulate the management for organizing an excellent tournament, he said.

APP/vad-msr

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Sports Stock Exchange Ahsan Iqbal Sri Lanka Same Turkmenistan Kyrgyzstan Gold Olympics Event From Best Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for ex ..

PM directs preparing tariff rationalization for export sector industries

4 minutes ago
 Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from B ..

Elders urge to reconstruct 6-kilometer road from Bahrain to Kalam

11 minutes ago
 PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

PFF delegation attends 74th FIFA Congress

10 minutes ago
 Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Ta ..

Shahzeb wins silver medal for Pakistan in Asian Taekwondo C’ship

10 minutes ago
 E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar Dist ..

E-Facility center inaugurated at Bahawalnagar District Hospital

10 minutes ago
 Ex-WADA chief Pound says 'disgusted' by USADA 'lie ..

Ex-WADA chief Pound says 'disgusted' by USADA 'lies' over China cases

10 minutes ago
King Charles III to attend D-Day anniversary in Fr ..

King Charles III to attend D-Day anniversary in France: palace

10 minutes ago
 SFERP team visits Water Supply schemes in Mirpurkh ..

SFERP team visits Water Supply schemes in Mirpurkhas district

1 minute ago
 TEVTA KP, OEC join hands for searching employment ..

TEVTA KP, OEC join hands for searching employment opportunities for skilled yout ..

16 minutes ago
 DC Kaleemullah reviews works of Duki to Chamalang ..

DC Kaleemullah reviews works of Duki to Chamalang road

1 minute ago
 Efforts underway to eliminate dengue: DC

Efforts underway to eliminate dengue: DC

1 minute ago
 Lahore Sikandars clinch Pakistan Champions League ..

Lahore Sikandars clinch Pakistan Champions League Title

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports