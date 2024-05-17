Pakistan Lifts Central Asian Volleyball C'ship Title
Muhammad Rameez Published May 17, 2024 | 09:48 PM
Pakistan emerged victorious in the Central Asian Volleyball Championship, edging past Turkmenistan in the final showdown here at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday
Pakistan exhibited dominance, taking the first two sets 25-21 and 25-19. Turkmenistan made a strong comeback in the third set with a score of 20-25.
However, Pakistan secured the title by winning the fourth set 25-14, remaining unbeaten in six consecutive matches.
Overall, Pakistan won 18 sets and lost just three in the event.
Meanwhile, in the third position match, Kyrgyzstan defeated Sri Lanka by 3-1. Minister for Planning and Inter Provincial Coordination, Ahsan Iqbal attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distributed medals among the players.
Speaking at the closing ceremony, he congratulated the Turkmenistan team for their impressive performance, emphasizing the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkmenistan.
He said sports creates best ambassadors and develops brotherhood and friendship, he also announced a cash award of Rs 500,000 for the Pakistan volleyball team.
He also revealed that the prime minister has decided to revive departmental sports, and unemployed players from the recent winning team will also be given jobs.
The minister announced plans to promote sports in every region of the country with provincial cooperation, starting preparations for the 2028 Olympics.
He mentioned that the National Games in Karachi and Quaid-e-Azam Games in Islamabad are scheduled for the same year. To ensure safe and successful SAFF games, he promised to arrange best coaches to train players.
He also announced for sports reforms, including allowances for players participating in international competitions, similar to other regional countries.
Ahsan said the turnaround has started in the country. Our stock exchange was improving every day. I am sure that soon our teams will win more gold medals in international competitions. I also congratulate the management for organizing an excellent tournament, he said.
