PSL 2024 Match 09 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 returns to Multan with an exciting match between Multan Sultan and Peshawar Zalmi. PSL 2024 Match 09 starts at 7 PM PST on Friday, 23 February 2024, at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Multan Sultan will play their fourth match while Peshawar Zalmi is playing their third match this season today. Sultans have won their previous three matches and Zalmi hasn’t won any match till now.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Let's look at the past performance of Multan Sultans against Peshawar Zalmi in the previous PSL seasons. Multan Sultans played 13 matches against Peshawar Zalmi in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 10, and Peshawar Zalmi won 3 matches. So we can say that Multan Sultan is the favorite team to win the 9th match of PSL 2024 against Peshawar Zalmi.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 67 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 37 out of these 67 matches with a 57.69 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past two seasons and performed outstandingly.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 93 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 49 out of these 93 matches with a 53.80 win percentage. They are performing great, and we hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain their performance this season.

Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Season 09.

Multan Sultans

Sultans faced Karachi Kings in their opening match in PSL 09. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

The second match of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 144 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target on the second last ball, winning the match by five wickets.

The third match of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 was against Lahore Qalandars. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. Qalandars scored 166 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target by scoring 170 runs in 19 overs, winning the match by five wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi

Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their opening match of PSL 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 206 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Quetta Gladiators restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 190 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.

The second match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 was against Karachi Kings. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zalmi scored 154 runs in 19.5 overs. Kings chased the target by scoring 157 runs in just 16.5 overs, winning the match by seven wickets.

PSL 09 Match 09 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 09.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2024 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Platinum)

David Willey (England) (Platinum)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Usama Mir (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Dawid Malan (England) (Diamond)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan) (Gold)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa) (Gold)

Reece Topley (England) (Gold)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan) (Silver)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan) (Silver)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan) (Silver)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usman Khan (UAE) (Silver)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Chris Jordan (England) (Supplementary)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2024 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Rovman Powell (West Indies) (Platinum)

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan) (Platinum)

Saim Ayub (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England) (Diamond)

Asif Ali (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan) (Gold)

Aamir Jamal (Pakistan) (Gold)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) (Gold)

Khurram Shahzad (Pakistan) (Silver)

Salman Irshad (Pakistan) (Silver)

Arif Yaqoob (Pakistan) (Silver)

Umair Afridi (Pakistan) (Silver)

Daniel Mousley (England) (Silver)

Haseebullah (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Mohammad Zeeshan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) (Supplementary)

Mehran Mumtaz (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Peshawar Zalmi Batters

The following is the list of batters for Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 09.

Multan Sultans 2024 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan)

Dawid Malan (England)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan)

Usman Khan (UAE)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Rovman Powell (West Indies)

Asif Ali (Pakistan)

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan)

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England)

Haseebullah (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 09 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 09.

Multan Sultans 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Usama Mir (Pakistan)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan)

Reece Topley (England)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Chris Jordan (England)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan)

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Aamir Jamal (Pakistan)

Daniel Mousley (England)

PSL 09 Match 09 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 09.

Multan Sultans 2024 All-Rounders

David Willey is the all-rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 09 will be among the following players.

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan)

Khurram Shahzad (Pakistan)

Salman Irshad (Pakistan)

Arif Yaqoob (Pakistan)

Umair Afridi (Pakistan)

Mohammad Zeeshan (Pakistan)

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

Mehran Mumtaz (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 09 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi for the Pakistan Super League 09 Match 09.

Multan Sultans 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans for PSL 2024 Match 09.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Wicketkeeper

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Haseebullah are the wicketkeepers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history, Multan Sultans outperformed against Peshawar Zalmi. On the other hand, Multan Sultans showed a better performance overall in the previous PSL seasons. Sultans have also won three previous matches this season. Multan Sultans again have the advantage of the home ground and similar conditions. However, we predict that Multan Sultans will win their fourth match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

