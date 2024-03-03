PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 is returning to Karachi today with an exciting match between the home team, Karachi Kings, and Multan Sultans. PSL 2024 Match 19 starts at 7 PM PST on Sunday, 03 March 2024, at the National Stadium Karachi. Sultans will play their first match here, and the Kings will try to outclass this match with their performance. Both teams have lifted the PSL trophy once and Multan won their previous match against Karachi.

Spectators of Karachi can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 19 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry; you can see the HBL PSL 09 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans

Let's look at the past performance of Karachi Kings against Multan Sultans in the previous PSL seasons. Karachi Kings played 13 matches against Multan Sultans in the past PSL seasons; both teams have won five each. So we can say both teams are favorites to win the 19th match of PSL 2024.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 85 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 32 out of these 85 matches with a win percentage of 39.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5. We hope Karachi Kings will improve their performance this season.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 67 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 37 out of these 67 matches with a 57.69 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past two seasons and performed outstandingly.

Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in PSL Season 09.

Karachi Kings

The second match between Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl. Peshawar scored 154 runs in 19.5 overs at the loss of all wickets. Karachi Kings chased the target in 16.5 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with 19 balls left.

The third match of Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 was against Lahore Qalandars. Karachi won the toss and decided to bowl first. Qalandars scored 175 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 6 wickets. Kings chased the target in 20 overs and won the match by two wickets.

The fourth match of Karachi Kings in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl. Karachi scored 165 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. United chased the target in 18.3 overs, winning the match by seven wickets with nine balls left.

Kings faced Quetta Gladiators in their 5th PSL 09 match. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Karachi Kings scored 165 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators chased the target on the last ball, winning the match by five wickets.

Multan Sultans

The second match of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 144 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target on the second last ball, winning the match by five wickets.

Multan Sultans faced Lahore Qalandars in their third PSL 09 match. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 166 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target by scoring 170 runs in 19 overs, winning the match by five wickets.

The fourth match of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 179 runs in 20 overs. Sultans couldn't chase the target and lost the match by 5 runs.

The fifth match of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 180 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators scored 167 runs in 20 overs and Sultans won the match by 13 runs.

Sultans faced Lahore Qalandars again in their 6th PSL 09 match. They won the toss and decided to bat first. Multan Sultans scored 214 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Qalandars were all out at 154 runs in 17 overs and Sultans won the match by 60 runs.

Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans

Kings faced Sultans in their PSL 09 opening match. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

PSL 09 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 19.

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2024 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Karachi Kings 2024 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 19 will be among the following players.

James Vince (England)

Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

Shan Masood (Pakistan)

Muhammad Akhlaq (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

Karachi Kings 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Mir Hamza (Pakistan)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Pakistan)

Anwar Ali (Pakistan)

Arafat Minhas (Pakistan)

Saad Baig (Pakistan)

Karachi Kings 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan)

Daniel Sams (Australia)

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Jamie Overton (England)

Karachi Kings 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Akhlaq and Tim Seifert are the wicketkeepers for Karachi Kings in PSL Season 09.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2024 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) (Platinum) Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Platinum) David Willey (England) (Platinum) Khushdil Shah (Pakistan) (Diamond) Usama Mir (Pakistan) (Diamond) Dawid Malan (England) (Diamond) Abbas Afridi (Pakistan) (Gold) Reeza Hendricks (South Africa) (Gold) Reece Topley (England) (Gold) Ihsanullah (Pakistan) (Silver) Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan) (Silver) Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan) (Silver) Mohammad Ali (Pakistan) (Silver) Usman Khan (UAE) (Silver) Faisal Akram (Pakistan) (Emerging) Yasir Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging) Chris Jordan (England) (Supplementary) Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Multan Sultans 2024 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan)

Dawid Malan (England)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan)

Usman Khan (UAE)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

Multan Sultans 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Match 19 will be among the following players.

Usama Mir (Pakistan)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan)

Reece Topley (England)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Chris Jordan (England)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan)

Multan Sultans 2024 All-Rounders

David Willey is the all-rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024.

Multan Sultans 2024 Wicketkeepers

Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans for PSL 2024 Match 19.

According to the head-to-head history and both teams' past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 09 Match 19. Furthermore, Multan Sultans is at the top of the points table. However, we predict Multan Sultans will win their seventh match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans at 7 PM PST on Sunday, 03 March 2024, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.