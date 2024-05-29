Punjab, KP Qualified For Semis In PM Youth Talent Hunt Handball League
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa qualified for the semi-finals of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Handball League being played here at the University of Peshawar premises on Wednesday.
Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa teams have qualified for the semi-finals of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Handball League being played under the auspices of the Directorate of sports University of Peshawar.
In the League round matches Punjab Green defeated Balochistan Green by 33-17 and Sindh recorded a victory against the Federal Islamabad team by 11-8 while KP Green scored 37 against Sindh Green by 12 and won the match and Punjab Green scored 45 against Federal Green 8, KP White scored 20 against Sindh White 14.
Punjab White defeated KP White by 37-12, while the match between the teams of Balochistan White and Federal White was equal by 18-18. On this occasion, the President of the Provincial Handball Association and Director of Sports Peshawar University Bahre Karam, Additional Registrar Dr Noorzada, Abdul Rasheed Anwar, Ahsan Khan, Sajjad Khan, officials of Pakistan Handball Federation and representatives of the Higher education Commission were also present.
