Open Menu

Qalandars To Come Back Stronger In Next Matches: George Linde

Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Qalandars to come back stronger in next matches: George Linde

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) All-rounder of Lahore Qalandars George Linde said that it was a game of small margin and the team would come back stronger in the next matches.

Holding a press conference after Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, George Linde said that Qalandars were the defending champion and they have a world-class bowling attack.

He said that cricket was a game of small margins and the team would work on weaknesses and come back stronger in next matches.

He said that early dismissals restricted the target to somehow low and the result could be different.

He said that there were still seven matches to go and the team had to win five out of seven to move to the next level.

He said that the defending champions have capabilities to overcome the weaknesses and defend the title.

"As for me, the conditions do not affect the performance, because I have already played in the same conditions in Pakistan" George maintained.

To a question about missing Rashid Khan the top spin bowler, he said that no doubt Rashid Khan was a world class player and he played a vital role in the team's victory but we were just focusing on winning the maximum games to defend the title.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Attack World George Same Lahore Qalandars Rashid Khan Top Multan Sultans

Recent Stories

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka ..

Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series

50 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and ..

Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..

50 minutes ago
 AJK observes Mother Language Day

AJK observes Mother Language Day

1 hour ago
 Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

1 hour ago
 AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase ..

AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..

1 hour ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar u ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..

1 hour ago
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's ..

'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora

1 hour ago
 Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL

1 hour ago
 Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

1 hour ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

1 hour ago
 Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches qu ..

Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals

1 hour ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports