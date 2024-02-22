Qalandars To Come Back Stronger In Next Matches: George Linde
Muhammad Rameez Published February 22, 2024 | 12:20 AM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) All-rounder of Lahore Qalandars George Linde said that it was a game of small margin and the team would come back stronger in the next matches.
Holding a press conference after Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, George Linde said that Qalandars were the defending champion and they have a world-class bowling attack.
He said that cricket was a game of small margins and the team would work on weaknesses and come back stronger in next matches.
He said that early dismissals restricted the target to somehow low and the result could be different.
He said that there were still seven matches to go and the team had to win five out of seven to move to the next level.
He said that the defending champions have capabilities to overcome the weaknesses and defend the title.
"As for me, the conditions do not affect the performance, because I have already played in the same conditions in Pakistan" George maintained.
To a question about missing Rashid Khan the top spin bowler, he said that no doubt Rashid Khan was a world class player and he played a vital role in the team's victory but we were just focusing on winning the maximum games to defend the title.
