Traffic Plan Unveiled During PSL 9 Matches In Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM
The latest reports say that the second leg of matches is scheduled to commence on February 28 and will extend until March 18, with all fixtures being held in Karachi.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 24th, 2024) Karachi traffic plan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 season matches have been unveiled. The PSL matches will be shifted to Karachi from February 28.
The latest reports suggest that the National Stadium in Karachi is gearing up to host a total of 11 matches for PSL 9, encompassing the playoffs and the final showdown.
The second leg of matches is scheduled to commence on February 28 and will extend until March 18, with all fixtures being held in Karachi.
In light of these events, Karachi Traffic Police have been finalized to facilitate the citizens and to avoid traffic congestion.
The spectators will also get benefit of the traffic plan.
On match days, heavy traffic entry will be curtailed along various vital routes. These routes include Sohrab Goth to Nipa, Liaquatabad No. 10 to Hassan Square, Peoples Chowrangi to University Road, Carsaaz to the Stadium, Millennium to New Town, and Stadium Signal to Hassan Square.
As part of the strategy, individuals arriving from areas such as Carsaaz, Millennium, and New Town are encouraged to utilize the parking facilities available at the PSB Coaching Center/China Ground.
