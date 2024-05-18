Trials of Peshawar Region for KP Inter-Region Games on May 23

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The trials of Peshawar Region for the forthcoming Inter-Region Games would be held here at different venues across Peshawar district on May 23, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Region Kashif Farhan told APP here on Saturday.

Kashif Farhan said that athletes, both male and female from Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand and Khyber District would appear in the trials to be held on May 23 in Peshawar for the selection of teams.

Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farman said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Regional Games under the management of the Directorate General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced the trial schedule for the selection of teams from Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand and Khyber.

The trials of the players of the region will be held on May 23 at different places in Peshawar to prepare the various sports teams for the U-23 games. He said the cut of date for the eligibility to participate in the Games is June 1, 2001.

Players born after June 1, 2001 are eligible to participate in the trials, he added.

The players have been advised to bring Form B and National Identity Card to verify their age group. For cricket, the trials were held at Muazullah Khan Cricket academy Peshawar Sports Complex, while for football, Tahamas Stadium was selected. Athletics trials will be held at Hayatabad Sports Complex at 10,00 am in the morning.

The selection of volleyball, badminton, squash, table tennis, karate and taekwondo players will be held at Peshawar Sports Complex Qayyum Stadium at 3.00 pm in the afternoon. Throw ball trials will be held on the same day, May 23. It will be held at Tahamas Stadium in Peshawar city at 3.00 pm in the afternoon. The players selected in these trials will be provided kit, shoes and TA/DA by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa whereas no TA and DA will be given during the trials.