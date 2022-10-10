From a Mere Communication Tool to a Lifestyle Companion —Evolution of the Smartphone

With the number of smartphone users crossing 6.56 billion in 2022, leading to over 83.7% of the world’s population owning a smartphone, and 18.40% in Pakistan in particular, smartphones have altered our lifestyle in astonishing ways. Smartphones have seamlessly synced with the day-to-day lives of consumers by building a web of intense connectivity and integration

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10 OCT, 2022) With the number of smartphone users crossing 6.56 billion in 2022, leading to over 83.7% of the world’s population owning a smartphone, and 18.40% in Pakistan in particular, smartphones have altered our lifestyle in astonishing ways. Smartphones have seamlessly synced with the day-to-day lives of consumers by building a web of intense connectivity and integration.

Pakistan has also witnessed an accelerated advancement in smartphone technology and usage. The COVID-19 pandemic, which forced students to rely on smartphones for their education, further increasing the pace of smartphone usage among young people.

Moreover, the evolution of smartphone technology has facilitated increased applicability avenues, and intensified the perceived creativity, usefulness and social influence of smartphone operation, driving consumer acceptance behaviour. Recent studies show that among young consumers, in universities and early professionals, it is a combination of features like display, sound, camera, processor, battery, storage, design, and user-friendliness, along with the price, which determines their final purchase choice.

The Future of Smartphones

From independent feature phones, which fulfilled the purpose of mere calling and texting, we now operate within a dynamic hyper-connected ecosystem of smartphones. Everything from managing your day-to-day activities to automating your lifestyle choices and habits – smartphones have unlocked a new era of endless possibilities. The digital revolution has re-modeled the current smartphones to be future-proof with technological advancements like AI, ML, 5G, IoT. The new smartphone era holds some unthinkable features like LCD, OLED and AMOLED display, facilitating Augmented reality, seamless voice control and much more.

One of the leading technology brands, vivo has established a rich legacy of 'industry-firsts' innovation for itself. Following the Benfen philosophy, the brand strives to bring the best technology and ultimate user experience. From being the first to introduce OIS Front Camera, Gimbal Stabilization, Pop-up Camera, In-Display Fingerprint scanner, and more, vivo has been committed to delivering futuristic experiences in technology.

The OIS Front Camera ensures ultra-stabilization, overcoming the problem of shaky videos and shots on smartphones. Combined with the Gimbal Stabilization and Pop-up cameras, vivo heralded a new era of smart, professional photography. Integrating security and design, vivo pioneered the In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology, eliminating the visible fingerprint pad and ensuring a seamless design. On the performance end, the introduction of the Multi-Turbo Engine, in devices like the vivo Y55 has been hailed as being groundbreaking, enabling a seamless mobile gaming experience.

Empowering Photographers through Stabilizing Technologies

Stabilization in camera technology marks a radical step in setting the standard for future smartphone front cameras.

The OIS creates a software-hardware synergy, which delivers ultra-stabilization capabilities to handheld and motion shots. OIS is a tremendous technology that helps detect the movement of the phone and adjust the camera automatically to enhance the photo quality, delivering an outstanding overall photography experience to users. The X80, renowned for its professional camera capabilities, has further incorporated 360° Horizon Levelling Stabilization, which utilizes the AI algorithm to lock the subject and perform its magic.

Likewise, vivo has also found a solution for blurry images by equipping the device with Eye Autofocus. This feature intelligently captures the most intrinsic frame details and maintains the camera focus for seamlessly capturing moments, even in motion. Bringing this hi-tech advancement to their smartphones has been nothing short of a milestone in vivo’s camera evolution.

The vivo V Series, with the mesmerizing Color-Changing Glass Back, has further proved to be the crowning jewel of vivo’s innovations in design technology. It is enabled by a technology that transforms the back cover from one color to another once exposed to sunlight, delivering a magical experience to users.

5G Advancement and the Advent of 6G

The introduction of 5G was a stepping stone in the evolution of the digital world, propelling the expansion of mobile communications to industrial applications. In Pakistan, in July 2022, the Federal minister of Information Technology, Syed Aminul Haq, declared the government’s commitment to launch of 5G in 2022. Pakistan government is planning to allocate 700MGz bands to deploy 5G infrastructure in Pakistan. This is likely due to the coverage and efficiency advantages of the 700MHz band. The government is being supported in their 5G advancement efforts by other players like Mediatek’s Rohde & Schwarz, in order to bring reliable 5G connectivity everywhere via satellite. 5G in the region will fundamentally change the processes and will reshape industries and businesses. The emergence of this technology will allow users to experience lightning-fast speed and highly low latency. vivo’s efforts in advancing 5G technology and application endeavours to provide consumers with a seamless mobile-user experience. Moreover, thinking beyond the present, vivo has already begun its Research & Development efforts for 6G technology, conducting a 6G forum with the theme "For now, for the future", and officially released its latest 6G white paper - "Building a Freely Connected World of Physical and Digital Integration - 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Technologies". Efforts geared towards 6G services are aimed at providing instant connectivity everywhere, universal digitalization, and extensive intelligence, thereby encouraging the sustainable development of society.