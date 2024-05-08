Open Menu

Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fatemi Arrive In Beijing, China On Three-day Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Federal Planning Minister Prof. Ahsan Iqbal and Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi arrived on Wednesday at Beijing Capital Airport on a three-day visit.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, and Chinese officials welcomed the minister and other members of his delegation at the airport.

In his arrival statement, the minister said that this is the first high-level visit to China since the new government came to power.

China is a historical friend of Pakistan, who supported us in difficult times, Ahsan Iqbal said.

He said that in the first phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects worth 25 billion Dollars are being completed in Pakistan.

In the first phase, the energy and infrastructure sectors were upgraded, he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that in the second phase of CPEC, agriculture, industry, green energy, and technology sectors will be promoted.

The visit will help set the agenda for the 13th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting, he added.

The key agenda of the visit includes discussions on CPEC Phase 2, the upcoming 13th JCC meeting, and the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to China.

