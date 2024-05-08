Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fatemi Arrive In Beijing, China On Three-day Visit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Federal Planning Minister Prof. Ahsan Iqbal and Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi arrived on Wednesday at Beijing Capital Airport on a three-day visit.
Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, and Chinese officials welcomed the minister and other members of his delegation at the airport.
In his arrival statement, the minister said that this is the first high-level visit to China since the new government came to power.
China is a historical friend of Pakistan, who supported us in difficult times, Ahsan Iqbal said.
He said that in the first phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), projects worth 25 billion Dollars are being completed in Pakistan.
In the first phase, the energy and infrastructure sectors were upgraded, he added.
Ahsan Iqbal said that in the second phase of CPEC, agriculture, industry, green energy, and technology sectors will be promoted.
The visit will help set the agenda for the 13th Joint Cooperation Committee meeting, he added.
The key agenda of the visit includes discussions on CPEC Phase 2, the upcoming 13th JCC meeting, and the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to China.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
EU stumps up $125 mn for Yemen after aid groups' plea
Governor Tessori condemns May 9 riots, calls it a 'pre-planned conspiracy'
PM condoles with UAE President over Sheikh Tahnoun’s death
Milan nets Giro 4th stage, Pogacar retains lead
UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses
More Stories From World
-
North Korea tested rocket engine last month: Report3 minutes ago
-
Rubbish, climate change help boost Portugal's white stork numbers3 minutes ago
-
Crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" continues to top Chinese box office13 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's wildlife at risk from overgrazing43 minutes ago
-
150,000 people expected as Olympic flame arrives in France1 hour ago
-
Pakistani beef promoted in Pakistan National Pavilion to tap China's market1 hour ago
-
'A blessing': Rains refill Iraq's drought-hit reservoirs1 hour ago
-
Is Brazil still the land of football?1 hour ago
-
Toyota posts record yearly net income, revenue1 hour ago
-
Top-seeded Celtics, Thunder win playoff openers2 hours ago
-
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours2 hours ago
-
In Orban's Hungary, Xi to see China's best friend in EU2 hours ago