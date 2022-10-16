Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Kiev - City Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) Air raid sirens went off in Kiev late on Saturday night, according to the city authorities.

"Air raid sirens sound in Kiev," the city administration said on Telegram shortly after midnight.

On Saturday morning, an air raid alert was declared in Kiev, as well as in several other Ukrainian regions, including Volyn, Rivne, Ternopil, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, and Sumy.

The head of the Kiev regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba reported a missile strike in the city on Saturday.

Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out throughout the week.

On Saturday, Ukrainian power operator Ukrenergo said that the energy infrastructure of the Kiev region was damaged as a result of a morning missile attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on Monday that Russia had carried out retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.