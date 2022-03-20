UrduPoint.com

Almost 90% Of Japanese Concerned About Possible Security Threats - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Almost 90% of Japanese Concerned About Possible Security Threats - Poll

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Almost 90% of Japanese are concerned about potential threats to Japan's security and the possibility of "China's invasion of Taiwan," according to a poll conducted by Japanese newspaper Mainichi Shimbun together with the Center for Social Research.

The poll was conducted on Saturday by sending messages to cellphones and calling randomly selected numbers. In total, 1,040 Japanese participated in the survey.

According to the poll, 46% of respondents said that they were "extremely concerned" about potential threats to Japan's security, and another 41% said that they were "somewhat concerned.

" Only 3% of Japanese did not express any anxiety over security threats.

When asked about the possibility of "China's invasion of Taiwan" amid the events in Ukraine, 56% of respondents said they were "deeply concerned" and 33% said they were "somewhat concerned."

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The United States and its allies, including Japan, responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, while many foreign leaders expressed concern about the deteriorating security environment both in Europe and in the world.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Luhansk Donetsk Japan United States February From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

5 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

13 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

15 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

15 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>