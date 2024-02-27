"Article 20" Continues To Lead China's Box Office Chart
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Domestic realistic drama "Article 20" continued to dominate the daily box office chart on the Chinese mainland on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The film, focusing on the 20th article about justifiable defense in China's Criminal Law, pocketed 33.
19 million Yuan (about 4.67 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.
Domestic comedy-drama "Pegasus 2" ranked second with a daily revenue of 28.17 million yuan on the day. It was followed by comedy "YOLO" which generated 19.58 million yuan in ticket revenue on Monday.
