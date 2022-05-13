Austin, Jordanian King Meet to Discuss Security Cooperation in Mideast - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss security cooperation between the two countries on matters of mutual interest in the middle East, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Today at the Pentagon, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan to discuss regional security cooperation," the release said on Thursday. "Secretary Austin thanked the King for his leadership throughout the region, and in particular his efforts to advance a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"

Austin and King Abdullah II also underscored the importance of deepening the close partnership between the two countries and working together to confront regional threats, the release said.

At the start of the meeting earlier on Thursday, Austin said that Ukraine would also be a topic of discussion during the meeting, the release added.

Austin also mentioned that the United States and Jordan will continue to cooperate to counter activities by Iran and its proxies in Iraq, Syria and other regions, according to the release.