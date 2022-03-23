UrduPoint.com

Beijing On Excluding Russia From G20: No G20 Member State Has Right To Exclude Another One

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 12:57 PM

Russia is an important part of the G20, and no member state of the group has the right to deprive another one of its membership, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russia is an important part of the G20, and no member state of the group has the right to deprive another one of its membership, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said last week that Poland can replace Russia in the G20.

Commenting on the possibility of excluding Russia from the G20, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that it is pointless to remark on hypothetical statements.

"The G20 is the main forum for international economic cooperation, and Russia is an important member of it. No member of the G20 has the right to deprive another country of its membership," Wang told a briefing.

