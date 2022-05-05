WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden would respect Pope Francis' possible decision to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

"I have not discussed that with him, but I would suspect that he would respect the decision of the Pope to make any travel or engagements that he so chooses," Psaki said during a press briefing when asked about the possible meeting between Putin and the Pope.

Earlier this week, the Pope said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera that he is ready to meet with Putin in Moscow to help with the settlement of the Ukraine conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there are currently no agreements for such a meeting.