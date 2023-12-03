Open Menu

China's Major Internet Firms See Robust Growth In Jan.-Oct

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 01:30 PM

China's major internet firms see robust growth in Jan.-Oct

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) .

China's internet sector registered robust growth in business revenue and profits in the first 10 months this year, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Major internet companies saw their cumulative profits rise 10 percent year on year to total 107.4 billion Yuan (about 15.1 billion U.S.

Dollars) during the period, the data shows.

Their combined business revenues came in at 1.4 trillion yuan, up 5.9 percent year on year.

Enterprises that mainly offer online sales services saw their internet business revenues increase 33.5 percent from a year earlier.

Major internet companies and related services companies have annual business revenues of at least 20 million yuan.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business China From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

14 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

14 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

14 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

14 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

14 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

15 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

15 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

15 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

15 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

15 hours ago

More Stories From World