Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 3rd Test Scoreboard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of Sri Lanka's first innings on the third day of the third Test against England at the Oval on Sunday:

England 1st Innings 325 (O Pope 154, B Duckett 86; M Rathnayake 3-56)

Sri Lanka 1st innings (overnight: 211-5)

P. Nissanka c Woakes b Hull 64

D. Karunaratne run out (Stone) 9

K. Mendis c Brook b Woakes 14

A. Mathews c Pope b Stone 3

D. Chandimal lbw b Stone 0

D. de Silva c Bashir b Hull 69

Ka Mendis c Root b Woakes 64

M. Rathnayake c Smith b Stone 7

V. Fernando lbw b Hull 0

L. Kumara not out 5

A. Fernando c Smith b Bashir 11

Extras (b8, lb2, nb1, w6) 17

Total (all out, 61.

2 overs, 282 mins) 263

Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Karunaratne), 2-70 (K Mendis), 3-86 (Mathews), 4-91 (Nissanka), 5-93 (Chandimal), 6-220 (De Silva), 7-233 (Ka Mendis), 8-238 (V Fernando), 9-248 (Rathnayake), 10-263 (A Fernando)

Bowling: Woakes 13-5-42-2; Atkinson 9-1-46-0; Hull 11-0-53-3 (2w); Stone 9-3-35-3; Bashir 11.2-0-37-1; Lawrence 6-0-29-0 (1nb); Root 2-0-11-0

England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Olly Stone, Josh Hull, Shoaib Bashir

Match position: England lead by 62 runs on first innings

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

