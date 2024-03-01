Former Tanzanian President Ali Hassan Mwinyi Dies Aged 98
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Former Tanzanian president Ali Hassan Mwinyi, who introduced multi-party democracy to the East African nation, died on Thursday aged 98, the presidency said.
"Dear citizens, it is with great sadness that I announce the death of the retired president... at 5:30 in the evening," President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on state television TBC1.
Mwinyi, who served two terms, died of lung cancer, Hassan said.
He had been hospitalised in London in November last year before returning to continue treatment in the main Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam.
Tanzania will observe seven days of mourning with national flags flown at half-mast.
The reformist leader will be laid to rest on Saturday, Hassan said.
"On behalf of the government, I offer my condolences to the family, relatives, friends and all Tanzanians for this great tragedy for our nation," she said.
Hand-picked by independence hero Julius Nyerere to succeed him, Mwinyi inherited a country in the grip of an economic crisis, following years of failed socialist experiments.
Tanzania's founding father Nyerere's pet project "ujamaa" ("fraternity" in Swahili) sought to bring people together by promoting a socialist economic vision, but his collectivist experiments left the country in a precarious condition.
Mwinyi removed restrictions on private enterprise and eased bottlenecks on imports, earning the nickname Mzee Rukhsa, a Swahili phrase which loosely translates to Mr Permission.
Kenyan President William Ruto eulogised him as a "great leader whose rich legacy will never fade."
"I extend my condolences and those of the people of Kenya to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania," Ruto said on X.
- Multi-party democracy -
Born on May 8, 1925 in the former British colony known as Tanganyika, Mwinyi moved to Zanzibar to study islam.
His father hoped he would become a spiritual leader, but the young Mwinyi took up teaching instead, before entering politics in the 1960s after Tanganyika won its freedom.
Following the 1964 merger between independent Tanganyika and Zanzibar to form Tanzania, he rose through the ranks to serve as ambassador to Egypt as well as the minister of health, home affairs and natural resources during the 1970s and early 1980s.
In 1984, he became the president of Zanzibar, before Nyerere chose him to lead Tanzania.
He was hailed for opening the door to multi-party democracy in 1992 and allowing opposition parties to contest elections three years later, when he stepped down.
But his tenure was also peppered with controversies.
He faced criticism for allegedly favouring Muslims while appointing officials to top government jobs, allegations he conceded hit him hard.
The economic liberalisation he presided over was accompanied by corruption scandals, which became so endemic during his reign that some donors froze aid in 1994.
The grey-haired leader had kept a low profile since retiring from politics in 1995.
At his book launch in 2021, President Samia Suluhu Hassan showered him with accolades, describing him as a leader worthy of emulation.
In the memoir, Mwinyi criticised the "ujamaa" project, saying it deprived small-scale traders of income.
Recent Stories
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre
IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony
DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect
Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags
7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship
KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases
Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..
Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change
ISSI hosts seminar on “Pakistan’s Space Policy, Tapping into the space poten ..
CM Domki directs to utilize resources for provision of facilities to flood victi ..
British Councils selects 600 schools to promote inclusive education
More Stories From World
-
Army assault kills Chad opposition leader ahead of election3 minutes ago
-
US says Putin nuclear war remarks 'irresponsible'43 minutes ago
-
UN chief 'condemns' deadly Gaza aid delivery incident53 minutes ago
-
US women determined to bounce back in Gold Cup quarters53 minutes ago
-
Senegal civil society, opposition unite for vote before April 23 hours ago
-
World community must focus all efforts for ceasefire in Gaza: China4 hours ago
-
UN aid chief condemns Gaza shootings5 hours ago
-
CPC leadership discusses draft government work report5 hours ago
-
Chad government on alert after attack on security services5 hours ago
-
Spain opens 'street terrorism' probe into Catalan separatist leader5 hours ago
-
Biden, Trump set for rival US-Mexico border visits6 hours ago
-
Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, health officials say 104 killed6 hours ago