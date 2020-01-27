Gazprom Says Supplied First Billion Cubic Meters of Gas Via TurkStream

Gazprom supplied the first billion cubic meters of gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline: a total of 54 percent to Turkey, and the rest to the Turkish-Bulgarian border, the Russian energy giant said in a press release Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Gazprom supplied the first billion cubic meters of gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline: a total of 54 percent to Turkey, and the rest to the Turkish-Bulgarian border, the Russian energy giant said in a press release Monday.

"Gazprom supplied the first billion cubic meters of gas via the TurkStream gas pipeline. About 54 percent of this volume was delivered to the Turkish gas market, about 46 percent - to the Turkish-Bulgarian border," it said.