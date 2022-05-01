Japan Considering Classifying National Defense Program Recommendations - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) The Japanese government could partially classify the fundamental recommendations for the national defense program as part of a revision of the national security strategy and its medium-term defense policy program, the Kyodo news agency reports citing informed sources.

The revision is expected to be completed at the end of March, 2023.

One source told Kyodo that the national defense recommendations, which are currently publicly available, will contain such positions as the question of Japan's ability to launch preventive strikes against enemy bases.

According to the source, Japan needs a document similar to the US national security strategy in order to resolve unexpected issues involving China, Russia and North Korea.

Kyodo said that critics of the idea of partially classifying national defense recommendations warn that Japan's security strategy could not be reviewed as often as needed in the future.