Japan To Take Necessary Steps On Excessive Yen Swings: FinMin
Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Japan is prepared to take all necessary steps to counter excessive Currency moves, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday, as the Yen tumbled past 154 against the U.S. Dollar to a 34-year low.
The U.S. dollar remained strong in the lower 154 yen range early Tuesday in Tokyo after hitting a fresh new high overnight in New York for the first time in nearly 34 years.
Suzuki told a press conference that the authorities are closely watching developments in the currency market and are prepared to take all necessary steps if needed, but he still declined to comment directly on the possibility of market intervention.
Japanese officials have repeatedly warned that the government would act if needed, leaving traders wondering when the authorities will step into markets to prop up the yen.
"With respect to whether the recent moves are excessive or rapid, I don't think it's appropriate to state our view because this is linked to our position to take all necessary steps," Suzuki said.
The yen has already tumbled past levels where Japan previously intervened to halt the decline. Japanese authorities sold U.S. Dollars and bought yen after the dollar rose close to 152 yen in October 2022.
Recent Stories
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024
Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight
British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..
Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas
"China Ready to Strengthen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation with Pakistan: Envoy"
Why multi-millionaires should live in the cheap countries?
IMF recommends Pakistan to tax non-essential items including cigarettes
High-level Saudi delegation arrives in Islamabad
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
More Stories From World
-
Three-episode TV series on cultural, ethical advancement in new era set to air3 minutes ago
-
China's GDP expands 5.3 pct year on year in Q13 minutes ago
-
5.0-magnitude quake hits Java, Indonesia -- GFZ3 minutes ago
-
China unveils highest-level Chu state tomb excavated to date3 minutes ago
-
China's fixed-asset investment up 4.5 pct in Q13 minutes ago
-
China's railway sector handles over 1 bln passenger trips in Q113 minutes ago
-
Cambodia's bicycle export down 43 pct in Q113 minutes ago
-
Iceland volcano still spewing lava, one month on23 minutes ago
-
UN leaders urge ‘wholesale reform’ of global financial system, end debt crisis1 hour ago
-
Surfing icon Slater, 52, says 'this feels like the end'2 hours ago
-
Bayern boss Tuchel hoping to echo Chelsea run before Arsenal clash2 hours ago
-
US House to vote this week on Israel, Ukraine aid bills: speaker2 hours ago