Mexico Closes Ports on Pacific Coast Over Hurricane Genevieve - Civil Protection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Mexico has closed several ports located on the Pacific coast over the approaching Hurricane Genevieve, the National Coordination of Civil Protection said on Tuesday.

Earlier, Genevieve has been designated as being a category four hurricane.

"[The Mexican Secretariat of the Navy] reports the closure of ports in #PacificoMexicano [the Pacific coast of Mexico] for the passage of #Genevieve," the coordination said on Twitter.

Among the closed ports are Manzanillo, Lazaro Cardenas, Zihuatanejo y Puerto Marques, and Puerto Angel for small vessels, and Manzanillo for large ones.

A category four hurricane is considered a "major" hurricane per the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with the wind speed of 130-156 miles per hour.