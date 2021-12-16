More Americans Fear Contracting Cancer Than COVID or Heart Disease - Poll

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) More Americans fear contracting cancer than any other disease including heart disease and COVID-19, despite the ongoing pandemic, a Gallup poll reported on Thursday.

Some 13% of Americans are "very" concerned about contracting cancer while another 37% are "somewhat concerned," which is totally 50% of the population, Gallup found. Fear of heart disease comes second with 10% "very" concerned and 34% "somewhat concerned making 44% in all, the poll found.

Fears of contracting COVID-19 come well behind those two most common health fears, with 12% "very" concerned and 29% "somewhat" concerned, making 41% in all, according to the pollster.

Some 35% of Americans are worried about being hit by a stroke and 31% about contracting diabetes, the poll also found. Concerns about contracting influenza run at 24% and AIDS at only 9%, it reported.

Some 57% of Democrats worry about contracting COVID-19 but only 27% of Republicans do, Gallup found.

