New Godzilla x Kong film continues to top Chinese box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, stayed atop the Chinese mainland's daily box office on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The monster film raked in 6.87 million Yuan (about 967,265 U.S. Dollars) on the 19th day of its release.

It was followed by "The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, with a daily earning of 6.31 million yuan in box office revenue.

The domestic romance film "Viva La Vida" came in third, generating about 2.38 million yuan of daily box office revenue.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on the day totaled 25.04 million yuan.