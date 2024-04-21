New Godzilla X Kong Film Stays Atop Chinese Box Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, stayed on top of the Chinese mainland's daily box office on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The monster film generated 23.24 million Yuan (about 3.27 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.
It was followed by "The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, with a daily earning of 20.95 million yuan in box office revenue.
The animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" took third place, raking in 6.43 million yuan in box office revenue on the day.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on the day totaled 86.5 million yuan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024
Football: English Premier League results
Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Football: German Bundesliga results
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
More Stories From World
-
Brazil reports over 1,600 deaths from dengue in 20243 minutes ago
-
China's natural gas output rises in January-March22 minutes ago
-
China's commercial vehicle sales up 10.1 pct in Q122 minutes ago
-
China's pickup truck output, sales increase in Q123 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists discover 46 subglacial lakes in Antarctica23 minutes ago
-
China's power generation up 2.8 pct in March23 minutes ago
-
Chinese swimmers failed doping tests ahead of Tokyo Olympics: NY Times32 minutes ago
-
A 'healthy addiction': sea saunas make waves in Ireland42 minutes ago
-
Left-wing separatist Bildu eyes historic win in Basque vote42 minutes ago
-
'Crucible curse' sees world snooker champion Brecel crash1 hour ago
-
Pakistan makes case for infrastructural development to achieve SDGs2 hours ago
-
One dead, seven missing after two Japanese military helicopters crash2 hours ago