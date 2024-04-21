New Godzilla x Kong film stays atop Chinese box office

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, stayed on top of the Chinese mainland's daily box office on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The monster film generated 23.24 million Yuan (about 3.27 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.

It was followed by "The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, with a daily earning of 20.95 million yuan in box office revenue.

The animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" took third place, raking in 6.43 million yuan in box office revenue on the day.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on the day totaled 86.5 million yuan.