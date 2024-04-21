Open Menu

New Godzilla X Kong Film Stays Atop Chinese Box Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2024 | 01:20 PM

New Godzilla x Kong film stays atop Chinese box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, stayed on top of the Chinese mainland's daily box office on Saturday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The monster film generated 23.24 million Yuan (about 3.27 million U.S. Dollars) on the day.

It was followed by "The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, with a daily earning of 20.95 million yuan in box office revenue.

The animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" took third place, raking in 6.43 million yuan in box office revenue on the day.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on the day totaled 86.5 million yuan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Miyazaki Panda From Top Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

14 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

14 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

14 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

14 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

14 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

14 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

14 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

14 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

14 hours ago

More Stories From World