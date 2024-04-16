New Godzilla x Kong film tops Chinese box office

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, led the Chinese mainland's daily box office on Monday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The monster film raked in 7.16 million Yuan (about 1.01 million U.S. Dollars) on the 18th day of its release.

It was followed by "The Boy and the Heron," an Oscar-winning animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, with a daily earning of 7.04 million yuan in box office revenue.

The domestic crime thriller "Dwelling by the West Lake" came in third, generating 2.39 million yuan of box office sales on Monday.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on the day totaled 25.81 million yuan.