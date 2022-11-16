Norway Signs $500Mln Deal on Purchase of US Missiles for F-35 Jets - Defense Ministry

Norway has signed a $500-million deal with the United States to buy advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) for the F-35 fighter jets of the Norwegian Air Force, Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Norway has signed a $500-million deal with the United States to buy advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AMRAAM) for the F-35 fighter jets of the Norwegian Air Force, Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said on Wednesday.

"We are very pleased that Norway now also will have access to such advanced missiles, and that we are carrying out such a major acquisition of medium-range air-to-air missiles that will unleash the potential of the F-35, which in turn will strengthen our future defensive capabilities," the minister said, as quoted by the press release.

According to the deal, the US will provide missiles to Norway through 2028 as part of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II procurement program, as the country started receiving F-35 jets from the US company in 2017.

In July, the US State Department approved a sale of AMRAAMs to Norway potentially worth $950 million in response to an earlier request by the Norwegian government to buy up to 205 AIM-120 D-series AMRAAM missiles, up to 60 AIM-120 C-8 or D-series AMRAAM missiles, and four AIM-120D AMRAAM Guidance Sections.

Along with the missile deal, the Norwegian Defense Ministry also signed a cooperation agreement with US missile manufacturer Raytheon Technologies.

AMRAAM is an upgraded version of missiles used by both the F-16 fighter jets and the NASAMS air defense system, that are also in service with the US military.