Ottawa Working 'Very Hard' to Relocate Afghans Who Assisted Canada War Efforts - Freeland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Ottawa is sparing no effort to relocate Afghans who assisted Canadian military efforts in the war-torn country, to Canada, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

"We are working very, very hard to do the work to... identify these people and then to very quickly bring them back to Canada," Freeland said during a campaign-style stop in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Canadian government announced a resettlement program for those who cooperate with its defense forces last week.

Freeland acknowledged that the situation for Afghan interpreters and facilitators, who the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) views as traitors, is tense and that they remain in imminent danger.

However, Freeland declined to reveal the specifics of Ottawa's efforts, including deadlines for when Afghans will be processed and relocated to Canada as well as the number of applicants.

The evacuation of Afghan interpreters is also a hot topic in the United States, where the first group of some 200 evacuees landed on Friday morning.

The Canadian military, which was primarily active in Kandahar, exited the Afghan war in 2014.