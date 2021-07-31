UrduPoint.com

Ottawa Working 'Very Hard' To Relocate Afghans Who Assisted Canada War Efforts - Freeland

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 01:30 AM

Ottawa Working 'Very Hard' to Relocate Afghans Who Assisted Canada War Efforts - Freeland

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Ottawa is sparing no effort to relocate Afghans who assisted Canadian military efforts in the war-torn country, to Canada, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

"We are working very, very hard to do the work to... identify these people and then to very quickly bring them back to Canada," Freeland said during a campaign-style stop in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Canadian government announced a resettlement program for those who cooperate with its defense forces last week.

Freeland acknowledged that the situation for Afghan interpreters and facilitators, who the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) views as traitors, is tense and that they remain in imminent danger.

However, Freeland declined to reveal the specifics of Ottawa's efforts, including deadlines for when Afghans will be processed and relocated to Canada as well as the number of applicants.

The evacuation of Afghan interpreters is also a hot topic in the United States, where the first group of some 200 evacuees landed on Friday morning.

The Canadian military, which was primarily active in Kandahar, exited the Afghan war in 2014.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Prime Minister Russia Canada Kandahar Hamilton Ottawa Ontario United States Government

Recent Stories

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039 ..

Austrian newspapers welcome Mohamed bin Zayed&#039;s visit

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

2 hours ago
 Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

Wall Street retreats on Amazon miss, Delta fears

57 minutes ago
 16 members of European Parliament voice concern ov ..

16 members of European Parliament voice concern over HR violations in IIOJK

57 minutes ago
 Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Na ..

Cosmonauts Open Hatch to New Russian ISS Module Nauka First Time

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.