Pakistani pilgrims commend govt. for comprehensive hajj arrangements in Saudi Arabia

MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Pilgrims arriving from various regions of Pakistan to fulfil their religious obligation of Hajj have expressed high praise for the extensive arrangements made by the government to ensure their maximum facilitation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Upon reaching Saudi Arabia, these pilgrims have voiced their appreciation for the meticulous planning and execution of services that cater to their needs, highlighting the significant improvements and efforts made by the authorities to enhance their pilgrimage experience.

During a visit to a building housing Pakistani pilgrims, this scribe interacted with several intending pilgrims who acknowledged the government's facilitation efforts from the very start of the process and the launch of the online Pak Hajj mobile App.

They appreciated the streamlined submission of Hajj applications, comprehensive Hajj training programs, and well-coordinated departures for Madinah and Jeddah. The pilgrims also noted the efficient reception at Saudi airports, smooth transportation to residential buildings and the provision of quality, hygienic meals three times a day.

Additionally, they highlighted the non-stop bus service from their hotels to Haram Sharif, the top-quality medical facilities, and the thorough guidance provided by Moavineen. These services significantly enhanced their pilgrimage experience, making it more comfortable and spiritually fulfilling.

While the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, some pilgrims offered constructive suggestions for further improvement in future Hajj arrangements. They suggested hiring accommodations closer to Haram Sharif to ease access, ensuring the bus shuttle service covers all residential buildings to better facilitate elderly pilgrims.

Talha Ahmed, an overseas Pakistani who came under the short-Hajj scheme with his father, expressed complete satisfaction with the arrangements while sitting in a dining hall of the residential building. Both father and son remarked on the seamless arrangements for residence and food, adding, “We feel like we are at home and can fully focus on our prayers and communion with Allah Almighty.”

Sultan Ahmed and Waqas-ud-Din, who arrived with a group of a dozen friends from Wah Cantonment area of Pakistan, were on their fourth pilgrimage. They were particularly impressed, stating, “We have never seen such smooth arrangements before.”

Nusrat Tanveer, accompanying her US-based family members from Chakwal, praised the order and discipline maintained by the Pakistan Hajj Mission. She noted that the mission was closely monitoring the overall Hajj operation using modern technologies and online surveillance.

However, she suggested that the bus-shuttle service between clusters of Hujjaj’s residential buildings and Haram Sharif could be further improved by routing each bus from each building to better accommodate elderly people and those using wheelchairs.

Farzand Ali, a 70-year-old pilgrim from Karachi, echoed these views. “I use a wheelchair and find it difficult to go two streets away to catch the shuttle bus,” he said.

He praised the Pakistani government’s remarkable arrangements, noting their visible efforts to maximize facilitation for Hujjaj both in Madinah and Makkah.

At the Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission (PHMM), this scribe also interacted with Pakistani pilgrims receiving medical check-ups from specialist doctors and free medication. The pilgrims expressed gratitude for the medical care provided, which allowed them to stay fit for the main task of performing Hajj.

Muhammad Ilyas, a 62-year-old patient from Nawabshah (Sindh), shared his experiences at the main hospital’s pharmacy. On his sixth visit, he continued to receive VIP treatment. "A Moavin greeted patients warmly, guiding them to the relevant counters. Each time, I was thoroughly examined by specialist doctors and provided with free medicine and advice to avoid medical complications during Hajj," he said.

Away from home, Ilyas felt blessed to have such care after Allah Almighty. "I am fully satisfied with the medical facility provided to Pakistani Hujjaj."

Mehboob Hussain, a high blood pressure patient and diabetic from Bhakkar (Punjab), mentioned his need for regular hospital visits to monitor his conditions. He appreciated the polite and eager hospital staff, noting, "I saw a wheelchair provided to a patient with just a single call from the patient's attendant, even on the road outside the hospital."

Muhammad Waheed, a 57-year-old pilgrim from Rawalpindi, visited the hospital for flu, fever, and a throat infection. He received a satisfactory check-up and high-quality medicine.

Overall, the Pakistani pilgrims' feedback reflects their gratitude and satisfaction with the government's efforts, while also providing valuable insights for making future Hajj experiences even better.

The comprehensive arrangements, from application processing to medical care, have significantly enhanced the pilgrims' ability to focus on their spiritual journey.

With constructive suggestions for further improvements, the pilgrims hope that future Hajj missions will continue to build on this year's successes, ensuring an even more seamless and fulfilling pilgrimage experience for all.