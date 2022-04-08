The French ambassador to Poland has been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry after French President Emmanuel Macron accused Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of anti-Semitism, Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The French ambassador to Poland has been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry after French President Emmanuel Macron accused Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of anti-Semitism, Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Friday.

On Thursday, Macron in an interview with French daily Le Parisien called Morawiecki a "far-right anti-Semite who bans LGBT people.

" He added that the Polish prime minister wants to help Marine Le Pen win the election in France.

"Due to the statement contained in the interview of the French President with Le Parisien, Minister Zbigniew Rau decided to summon the French Ambassador to the Foreign Ministry," Jasina said on Twitter.

The first round of the French presidential election will take place on Sunday and the second round on April 24, with Macron and Le Pen considered the frontrunners.