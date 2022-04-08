UrduPoint.com

Polish Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador Over Macron's Comment On Anti-Semitism

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Polish Foreign Ministry Summons French Ambassador Over Macron's Comment on Anti-Semitism

The French ambassador to Poland has been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry after French President Emmanuel Macron accused Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of anti-Semitism, Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Friday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The French ambassador to Poland has been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry after French President Emmanuel Macron accused Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of anti-Semitism, Polish foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Friday.

On Thursday, Macron in an interview with French daily Le Parisien called Morawiecki a "far-right anti-Semite who bans LGBT people.

" He added that the Polish prime minister wants to help Marine Le Pen win the election in France.

"Due to the statement contained in the interview of the French President with Le Parisien, Minister Zbigniew Rau decided to summon the French Ambassador to the Foreign Ministry," Jasina said on Twitter.

The first round of the French presidential election will take place on Sunday and the second round on April 24, with Macron and Le Pen considered the frontrunners.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Twitter France Poland April Sunday

Recent Stories

Nilofar distributes Ramzan ration among families

Nilofar distributes Ramzan ration among families

21 seconds ago
 ITP fines 7,915 drivers during ongoing year

ITP fines 7,915 drivers during ongoing year

22 seconds ago
 Isolated rain likely in upper KP,GB, Kashmir: PMD

Isolated rain likely in upper KP,GB, Kashmir: PMD

24 seconds ago
 Over 250 People Killed, Almost 1,000 Injured in Do ..

Over 250 People Killed, Almost 1,000 Injured in Donetsk From April 1-7 - Ombudsw ..

26 seconds ago
 US Trade Rep. Says Will Continue Working With Cong ..

US Trade Rep. Says Will Continue Working With Congress on New Measures Against R ..

41 minutes ago
 South Africa v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

South Africa v Bangladesh 2nd Test scoreboard

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.