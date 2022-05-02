UrduPoint.com

Russia Develops Hypersonic Weapons Due To US Missile Defense System - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Moscow was forced to develop hypersonic weapons, knowing that the US missile defense system would be directed against Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"We were forced to develop hypersonic weapons, because we knew very well that the US missile defense system would be directed not at North Korea and Iran, but against Russia and subsequently China," the minister told Italian broadcaster Mediaset.

According to Lavrov, Russia needed weapons capable to overcome this anti-missile defense.

"Otherwise, the country possessing missile defense and offensive weapons may be tempted to strike a first blow in the hope that a retaliatory strike will be suppressed by missile defense systems," the minister explained.

